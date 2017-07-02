Man accused of robberies near UofL expected in court Monday

Darryl Collier is charged with sexual abuse and robbery. (Photo: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man accused of robberies near the University of Louisville campus is expected to appear in court Monday.

Darryl Collier, 48, was arrested on June 22 and charged with two counts of robbery and sexual abuse.

In one of those cases, police say he approached a UofL student, asking for money saying he had a gun and groped her.

The next day, investigators say he approached another woman, grabbed her cell phone and ID, threatening to kill her if she called police.

Collier is being held on a $75,000 bond at Metro Corrections.

Metro Police believes there could be more victims and they’re asking them to contact them with any information.

