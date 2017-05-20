Man accused of killing girlfriend's adult son in dispute faces judge

Barry Barger (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Louisville man police say admitted to killing another man in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood May 16 was arraigned in court Saturday.

According to police reports, Barry Barger was bleeding in the head from a gunshot wound when officers arrived on the scene -- another man was dead.

Witnesses at the Ronan Drive scene told WHAS11 News the victim is the adult son of Barger’s girlfriend. He has not yet been identified.

The family also confirmed the men hand an argument the night before. The victim’s pregnant girlfriend was in the home at the time of the shooting but was uninjured.

Barger is expected back in court May 31.

