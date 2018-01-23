Man accused of killing estranged wife appears in Jeffersonville court

Marial Wel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Judge Vicki Carmichael granted the prosecution's request to hold accused killer Marial Wel without bond.



Wel screamed out a message for his children as he was taken away in handcuffs.

“Just tell them I love them so much. What I did is my mistake!”

Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said, "I think it's settling into him now that he's going to be held accountable for his actions and he was emotionally, visibly, reacting to that today."



He called it a brutal crime.



Wel is accused of murdering his estranged wife early Sunday morning at her apartment in Jeffersonville, shooting her twice in front of their teenage daughter.



"This crime is unspeakably tragic and the fact that the 13-year-old daughter did see her mother executed there in that apartment,” Mull said.



The victim was identified as 35-year-old Josephine Amon, a mother of four.

Her family broke down outside of the courtroom.



"Just the thought of someone wanting to do anything bad to her was a shock," Brittaney Green, a former co-worker of Amon, said.



Green says she only worked with Josephine for about a month at Legacy Supply Chain Services but even in that short time Josephine touched her life.



"She was like a mom figure to everyone,” she said. "She had her home family and she had her home friends but when she came into legacy she also had a family there too. I don't think anyone there disliked her and just her being there made a lot of people’s days better.">



Still in shock and disbelief, Green said there is no justice for the horror that claimed Josephine's life.

Those close to her never thought any amount of darkness could steal her light.



“I don't think there's anything that could fix what he's done. There's nothing you can do. Those were his kids and to know that he left his kids like that – that’s beyond terrible.”

Mull called Wel a flight risk in part because of the South Sudan native is not a U.S. citizen.

Mull says there could be procedures that result in him being deported but he is moving forward with prosecution.

Wel is scheduled to return to court late February.

© 2018 WHAS-TV