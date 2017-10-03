Man accused of human trafficking has case sent to grand jury

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Bond reminds at $10,000 full cash for a man accused of luring a minor and prostituting her out through social media and Backpage.com.

Silky Clark, 39, made his first appearance Tuesday at the Hall of Justice. He’s charged with human trafficking and faces several other serious drug and gun charges.

The state attorney general’s designated human trafficking investigator testified that Clark met the alleged victim at 16 and began selling her for sex.

Clark admitted the now 17-year-old lived with him but claimed he had no idea she was underage.

The human trafficking investigator also testified that Clark often did drugs with the girl and that she is now in safe hands.

The judge has ordered the case go before a grand jury.

