Man accused of dragging person under car

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Erick Garcia-Martinez is charged with first-degree assault after police said he dragged a person several hundred feet with a car.

It happened in the 3900 block of Southern Parkway, near South 3rd and West Kenton Streets.

The victim suffered a fractured skull, collapsed lung, broken ribs, severed artery to the thigh, and road rash.

Martinez remains behind bars on a $20,000 cash bond.



