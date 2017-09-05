Man accused of dragging person under car

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Erick Garcia-Martinez is charged with first-degree assault after police said he dragged a person several hundred feet with a car.
It happened in the 3900 block of Southern Parkway, near South 3rd and West Kenton Streets.
The victim suffered a fractured skull, collapsed lung, broken ribs, severed artery to the thigh, and road rash.
Martinez remains behind bars on a $20,000 cash bond.
