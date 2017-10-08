Male High School graduate killed in motorcyle crash

Berlin Cole (Photo: Provided by Male HS Lacrosse)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The lacrosse coach at Male High School confirmed to WHAS11 a former player and 2016 graduate was killed in a crash on South Hurstbourne Parkway late on Oct. 6.



LMPD says Berlin Cole was on a motorcycle when a car turned in front of him, causing the two to collide. Cole was wearing a helmet but died at the scene. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. LMPD does not suspect any impairment in the crash.

A candlelight vigil is being held at 7:45 p.m. tonight in the Meijer parking lot off South Hurstbourne Parkway. Our Heather Fountaine will be there as Cole's friends remember and honor him. We will have that story tonight on 11@11.

We've lost one of our brothers Berlin Cole. Plz join us Sun 745pm for a candle light vigil. Meijer parking lot S Hurstbourne to honor Berlin pic.twitter.com/wDNZVnrlQs — Male HS Lacrosse (@MaleLacrosse) October 8, 2017

