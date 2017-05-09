Male, 16, injured in shooting near Pekin

shooting (Photo: WHAS)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) – Indiana State Police say a teenager is in serious condition after he was shot Tuesday.

Police said the incident happened in the 10800 block of Honey Run Road near Pekin.

According to their preliminary investigation, two juveniles were in a barn when one of them picked up a weapon inside.

When the juvenile picked up the weapon, he pulled the trigger while it was pointed toward the victim. Police identified him as 16-year-old John Levi Bird.

Bird was transported by personal vehicle to St. Vincent Hospital in Salem and later transported to University Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky where he’s suffering life-threatening injuries.

The juvenile who shot the gun was taken into custody and transported to the Jackson County Juvenile Detention Center for juvenile delinquency.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 WHAS-TV