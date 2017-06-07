Maker 13 DIY project

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family warns of "dry drowning" after son dies days after swimming
-
La Grange city council votes to tear down home at center of illegal activity
-
Toddler served alcohol instead of apple juice at local restaurant
-
Teen victim of latest Louisville homicide
-
Man dies after assault by son in Shepherdsville
-
10-year-old girl fights back attacker after attempted kidnapping
-
Police investigate deaths of 2 men in Lyndon
-
Hoot Von Woot adds three more Hoots
-
High speed chase ends in death of suspect
-
Newly refurbished courts at Wyandotte Park
More Stories
-
Audit on UofL Foundation to be releasedJun. 7, 2017, 5:33 p.m.
-
Comey details 'inappropriate' and 'very concerning'…Jun. 7, 2017, 10:19 p.m.
-
Toddler dies after suspected tick biteJun. 8, 2017, 5:28 a.m.