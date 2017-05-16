Make-A-Wish grants young Indiana girl with labradoodle

Brooklyn and her new labradoodle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A young girl battling serious medical issues received a special gift Tuesday.

Twelve-year-old Brooklyn of Elizabeth, Indiana received a dog from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The labradoodle will act as a service dog for the young girl who suffers from a rare genetic disorder and COPD.

Brooklyn’s family says the animal should help the young girl express herself.

The family also says Brooklyn will name the dog after her friend Audrey who passed away from brain cancer.

A local realty company also partnered with Make-A-Wish to make the special presentation possible.

