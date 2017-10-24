Make a Difference Day: Drop off men's personal care items at Springhurst Kroger

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – WHAS11 is On Your Side, teaming up with Kroger for a community supply drive benefiting St. Vincent de Paul.
The organization helps individuals and families in crisis.
From 8 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. WHAS11 is collecting men’s personal care items at the Springhurst Kroger on Brownsboro Road and Hurstbourne Parkway.
This is part of an initiative called Make a Difference Day. That initiative is led by Tegna, WHAS11’s parent company.
