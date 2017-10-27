WHAS
Magic man Darshwood's performance is money

Magician and hypnotist Richard Darshwood is live in the GDL studio promoting his Halloween magic show.

WHAS 11:21 AM. EDT October 27, 2017

Louisville magician Richard Darshwood has performed for celebrities such as filmmaker Martin Scorsese and Grammy winner Miranda Lambert. Darshwood’s Halloween Magic Show is sold out, but his dinner show returns December 5th at the Bristol Bar & Grille in downtown Louisville. His magic mixer is the second Tuesday of every month at Haymarket Whiskey Bar on East Market Street. For tickets or details, go to MagicDinnerBourbon.com

