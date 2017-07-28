Madison police chase crash captured on surveillance footage

Park car hit in Madison (Photo: WHAS11)

MADISON, Ind. (WHAS) -- Natasha Hoffman said it was outside her home on West Third Street in Madison, Indiana, where a police chase ended with a crash early Sunday morning, the ending captured on Hoffman's surveillance video.

"I heard a big crash and I was like, 'What is that noise?' I asked the girls, I was like, 'Girls, what just happened?' I thought they knocked something over," she said. "And then they ran upstairs and they were like, 'What was that noise?' I was like, 'I thought that was you.'"

Hoffman said she rushed outside after hearing the crash to find her car on the other side of the road with the back destroyed, struck by the car police were pursuing.

"So it was really odd because I came out and was like, 'What the heck happened?'" she said.

Police arrested Austen Riley, 21, on felony charges of auto theft and resisting law enforcement. He also faces charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Hoffman said her concern is now figuring out what to do with her car, which she said she does not have insurance for because she is waiting to replace a torque converter.

"My car is undrivable now because there's no bumper," she said. "I can't open the freaking trunk. I just want to know what am I supposed to do to get the recovered damages."

Hoffman said she has been to the Madison Police Department several times this week asking to file a police report of the crash, but said she has not been able to file one.

WHAS11 reached out to Madison Police Chief Jeremey Perkins who said he is aware there was damage done to other cars during the chase. According to Perkins, officers are working on a report of the crash will include the damages done. He said that report will likely be released after the investigation, after which, the prosecutor's office will likely contact Hoffman and other victims about damages.

