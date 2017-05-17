Madison Consolidated Schools Superintendent resigns, takes position in Chesterton

classroom (Photo: getty)

MADISON, Ind. (WHAS11) -- The superintendent of Madison Consolidated Schools has resigned.

Ginger Bolinger resignation will be effective at the end of the school day on May 31. She will be starting her new position on July 1 in Chesterton, Ind. at Duneland School Corporation.

“As a Superintendent and leader your intent is always to provide guidance, build a team, and provide strategic oversight to position your district for success and student growth,” stated Bolinger.

According to a Madison Consolidated Schools news release, she will be overseeing a district twice the size of Madison with 6,000 students and a much larger budget.

Bolinger came under fire earlier in this school year after the Madison Consolidated High School principal was removed from his position. Students walked out of school to show their support for Principal Kevin Yancey.

Yancey was going to be placed in a position that would focus on alumni relations, but Yancey declined that offer.

© 2017 WHAS-TV