Lyon. Co., Ky. plane crash survivor gets adopted

Bethanni Williams, WHAS 12:39 PM. EST December 23, 2016

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- There's good news for a young girl who survived a 2015 plane crash in Western Kentucky

Sailor Gutzler is officially being adopted by her half-sister on Dec.22. 

Almost two years ago, when Sailor was 7, she survived a plane crash out of Lyon County, Kentucky.

It killed her mother, sister, one of her cousins, and her father who was flying the plane.

Sailor walked almost a mile through a forest on a cold and dark January night before finding someone who could call for help.

It's good to see her smiling face and her positive progress.
 

