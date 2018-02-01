Lyndon bar reopens after 3 years

Courtesy of Olé Restaurant Group

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A beloved local bar, and its iconic moose, will reopen in Lyndon later this year.

Joe's Older Than Dirt will reopen in its original location at 8131 La Grange Road. Former general manager, Cres Bride, has partnered with Olé Restaurant Group to restart business and develop an affordable menu.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring back Joe’s,” said Bride, who served as GM and co-owner of Joe’s from 2006 to 2010. “The roots and legacy of Joe’s in Lyndon run very deep. I pitched Olé on the idea not long ago, and things have come together quickly.”

Joe's Older Than Dirt first opened in 1937, but closed in 2015 after the owner hit some financial troubles. Red Barn Kitchen has operated in the space since 2016 and will cease operations on February 3 so that renovations can be made.

“We are making a few renovations, including replicating the old bar in the front, so the layout will be very similar to how everyone remembers it,” said Bride. “Expect “We’ll have about 20 beers on tap, and it will be very affordable in the Joe’s tradition. We’ll have a great food menu at a very reasonable prices, too. It’s bar fare done the Olé way. Chef Fernando Martinez and his team have some great dishes like Pork Rind Nachos, a Mac n’ Cheese Burger, and some killer smoked wings, to name a few. Expect trivia night on Mondays, karaoke Tuesdays, cornhole Wednesdays, a live band Thursday and DJs Fridays and Saturdays. Expect 15 TVs to catch games.”

The well-known moose should be back in its spot by Thursday afternoon, but full renovations aren't expected to be completed until late February.

© 2018 WHAS-TV