TRENDING VIDEOS
-
These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Body of fisherman recovered from Ohio River
-
Ark Encounter still afloat one year in
-
VERIFY: Bottled water safe after hours in hot car?
-
Coroner ID's Park Hill homicide victim
-
Major Prime Day Deals Early - The Deal Guy
-
The Vault: Indiana's implementation of seatbelt safety
-
Program goes behind the lens with local photographer
-
Police investigate after fatal shooting of woman near Park Hill
-
Rep. Yarmuth says health care bill is 'legislative quicksand'
More Stories
-
Lt. Governor Hampton speaks to Empowered programJul 10, 2017, 4:52 p.m.
-
Louisville man facing murder, DUI charge following…Jul 10, 2017, 12:00 p.m.
-
LMPD is looking for help in ID'ing suspect in…Jul 10, 2017, 5:13 p.m.