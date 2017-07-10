Lt. Governor Hampton speaks to Empowered program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Lieutenant Governor Jenean Hampton was in the city Monday, speaking with a group of women of the non-profit, Empowered.

The group was founded by a local teenager who attends DuPont Manual High School.

It’s aimed at helping minority girls learn computer programming and business skills this summer.

“These entrepreneurs are just getting off the ground. They're in the early stages of their business and it's really interesting both for them and as well as for the girls to have to maintain this relationship and communicate with one another,” founder Anjali Chadha, said.

Anjali's parents own a software company and she's pursuing computer science with a real leaning toward civic engagement.

She will be a junior this coming school year.

For more information on the Empowered program contact:

AnjaliChadha11@gmail.com

502-644-1324

© 2017 WHAS-TV