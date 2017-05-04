Loyal Pegasus Parade goers withstand the rain

2017 Pegasus Parade (Photo: Joe Federle)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Sometimes, it does rain on your parade, but it never stopped the true fans of floats and marching bands from coming out for the 62nd Annual Pegasus Parade



“We never cut this out,” said Diana McCauley.



Diana has been watching the parade in the same spot for 39 years, and she’s always sure to bring her family along.



“I want to have my kids and my grandkids have a great experience, and so they'll bring their kids and so on down the line.”



But this year, they started a new tradition.



“This is our first year putting up the tent, but I think I want to do it every year, even in the sun,” said her daughter, Erin.

They called it their Pegasus Parade apartment, equipped with a living room and decorations.“This is our nice chandelier, and it's also our pot and pan because it's got water dripping in it,” said McCauley.It was just one way of staying dry. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer rode in the parade with the convertible top up this year“Come rain or shine, the Derby Parade goes on, this is the greatest Festival in America,” he said.



Some first timers told WHAS 11 News that nothing would stop them from seeing the Pegasus Parade with their own eyes this year.



“We watched it last year on the news but we didn't get to actually come, plus I'm really excited to see it for the first time in person,” said one parade goer.

The Pegasus led the way down Broadway as another Kentucky Derby Festival tradition brought everyone one day closer to Derby Day.

