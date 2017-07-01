Loved ones remember two killed on Old Third Street Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Beside two crosses set up off Old Third Street Road are balloons, the red ones for Stacy Walker, the green for Jennie Burton.

"Everything I see and do reminds me of him," Amanda Merideth, Walker's girlfriend, said.

"My mom's personality was very bubbly and very out there. She loved to have fun," Samantha Franklin, Burton's daughter, said. "I mean the night that she was here, she was supposed to be across the street karaoking."

It was on Old Third Street Road in front of a nightclub on the 7800-block of Old Third Street Road where Walker and Burton were waiting in line at a food truck early one Sunday morning in late January. That was when a car, believed by police to be driven by Chad Erdley, plowed into the crowd, hitting and killing Burton and Walker, and injuring seven others.

Erdley now faces charges of murder, assault and driving under the influence, amongst other charges. He appeared in court earlier this week when the judge lowered his bond from $250,000 to $150,000.

"You're raised to love and forgive, but when it comes to a situation like that, how do you truly forgive someone?" Franklin said.

Family and friends of Burton and Walker gathered together Saturday evening at the site of the crash to remember their loved ones.

"He was my rock. He got me through a lot of hard times and he taught me so much," Merideth said. "He was an amazing person."

Franklin said her mother's passing has been especially hard on her grandchildren.

"They're too young to understand why they can't see their grandma anymore," she said.

Many of Burton's family arrived at the vigil wearing shirts that read "Justice for Jennie," which goes beyond just seeing Burton's killer locked up, according to Franklin. She said her mission is to make sure other people don't see their loved ones killed by impaired drivers.

"If I've got to spend my last penny to make sure that others are aware of this situation, then I would," she said.

With music blaring from the bar across the street, Walker and Burton's family and friends let the balloons fly as a message to their loved ones - they are missed.

"With the band being over there, I'm sure my mom is over there singing and having a good time," Franklin said.

"It was peaceful. I feel very at peace here," Merideth said. "A lot of people don't like coming here, but I feel like Stacy's here."

As the balloons fade against the backdrop of the sky, these people say their memories and love for Burton and Walker will not do the same.

Erdley is due back in court for a pre-trial conference on August 16.

