Loved ones remember Manual student killed 20 years ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It was a crime that sent shockwaves through the community.

Twenty years ago, 15-year-old Quintin Hammond was on his way to a bus stop to attend classes at duPont Manual High School when he was violently attacked by two teens and murdered for his sneakers.

Family and friends gathered Sunday to remember Quentin, wearing his school colors remembering his time as a football player at the school.

His family says Quintin was always respectful and even at 15, he was very mature and a leader.

While two decades have passed since his senseless death, the family says the heartache is still there, especially when the violence has continued among young people in the city.

“It starts at home. And if we can get ahold of our children at home, the community will slow down. Twenty years ago, we had a lot of murders. Quintin's was number 46. I don't know what the number is now, man, but it's still murders."

During the vigil, balloons were released in Quintin’s memory. His family says today’s children need to be held accountable and be taught responsibility, not only by their parents but by their community.

They believe through that, there will be less violence.

© 2017 WHAS-TV