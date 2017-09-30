Loved ones continue search for justice one year after Trey Monroe-Royse's death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- On a brisk autumn Saturday evening, family and friends gathered around a cross on the side of the road on Glengarry Drive, their faces illuminated by candlelight.

"It's amazing that all these kids still remember Trey," Chuck Young said.

It was at that spot in the 600 block of Glengarry Drive in Fairdale that Trey Monroe-Royse, 15, was killed in a hit-and-run one year earlier while walking to a friend's home. Loved ones returned to the scene to remember the teen who they said loved basketball, the Kentucky Wildcats and always had a special kind of joy.

"Anytime he saw us, he'd come give us a hug," Young, Trey's great-uncle, said. He accepted us as family as his aunt and uncle."

Young said one of his last conversations with Trey came about a month before he was killed.

"He came over and gave us a hug. We hadn't seen him for almost six months at that point," he said. "And he started asking us questions about what it's like to be baptized."

Young and his wife said they had made plans to take Trey to their church with them, but that opportunity never came.

"I think God was talking to him and tugging at his heart and wanting him to do that," he said. "I feel it - Trey is in heaven and we'll see him again one day."

While loved ones continue to look for healing after Trey's death, the search for answers also continues. Metro Police said no one has been arrested in connection with his death.

"It's devastating for the family," Young said. "We would just really like for someone to come forward."

Young and others said they hope their message gets to the person who killed Trey - to step up and take responsibility.

"You're going to live with that guilty conscience for a long time, unless you have no conscience," he said. "And I pray for you if you don't."

Last October, LMPD said the suspect was believed to be a white male in his mid-30s who was driving a dark Mazda CX-7.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Metro Police through the anonymous tip line - 574-LMPD.

© 2017 WHAS-TV