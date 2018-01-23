"Love Jones" anniversary vinyl is bound to be a swingin' good time.

Louisville band Love Jones swings out a Kickstarter campaign to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album, "Here's to the Losers." Their cocktail-lounge hit “Paid for Lovin’” was featured in the 1996 movie "Swingers" that starred Vince Vaughn. The Kickstarter campaign ends February 14th, 2018 with the vinyl re-release due out in May. Find out how to back the project on Kickstarter.com.

