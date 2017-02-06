Louisville's REimage program offers life changes for at-risk youth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A life free from violence is now the path Deraldo Hall chooses to take after years of making bad choices which he experienced with friends.

"It's kind of heartbreaking when you see friends that grew up here and that have gotten killed here," Hall told WHAS11 outside Beecher Terrace.

Hall had his own run-in with the law when he was arrested seven years ago for robbery. Now, the 23-year-old vows to stay away from crime because he knows how quickly it can take a loved one.

"Lost a couple friends. Not just only friends but family, too," he said.

Hall's uncle was the city's 93rd homicide last year. He was shot to death on 4th and Oak not far from downtown.

Hall is now part of the city's REimage program which helps troubled youth stay in school and find a job.

"Until you become tired of your own mistakes in your own life only then can you become willing to change," said Case Manager Kimberly Moore.

She's Hall's case manager and works with 50 other teens and young adult mentors. Some of them are then paid by the city to go out in the community to talk to others considered at-risk.

"We want them to re-imagine what their life would be like if they make changes," she said.

Hall made the change for his two children. He says he will continue walking the streets because he knows life can be better if he is able to get the trouble-makers off them.

"As many lives as I can change, I will stay in this program until I succeed that," he said.

REimage does recruitment in the Russell, Shawnee and Park Hill neighborhoods, even though youth and young adults from all areas of Louisville can participate.

It is free and is part of the city's Safe and Healthy neighborhoods initiative. If you are interested, you can call the Kentucky Youth Career Center.

