Louisville's Hometown Heroes program coming to an end

A crowd gathers to watch the unveiling on local radio and television legend Milton Metz's Hometown Hero banner on Apr. 10, 2017. (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Louisville's Hometown Heroes banners have been a unique part of the city’s skyline for more than 15 years. The jumbo vinyl posters honor a diverse group of Louisvillians who have inspired our community in some way.

Now, that program is coming to an end. The sponsors believe the program has run its course. The Pride Foundation will hang four more posters by the end of next year before putting the program to rest.

So far, 30 deserving Louisvillians have been honored by the banners.

