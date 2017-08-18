WHAS
Louisville's extreme park to close on Aug. 28

WHAS 12:30 PM. EDT August 18, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The David Armstrong Louisville Extreme Park will be closed starting on Aug. 28.

The park will be closed for the installation of a new vert ramp, graffiti removal, and other maintenance.

The park is expected to reopen on Sept. 1.

The cost for this project is $328,000. That cost includes the demolition of the old ramp and purchase and installation of the new ramp.

