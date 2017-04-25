Louisville Zoo welcomes two new additions

Heran (Photo: Louisville Zoo, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with the Louisville Zoo have welcomed two new animals to the facility.

Officials say Heran, an 11-year-old male Sumatran tiger, will be featured at the Islands exhibit.

Heran came to the zoo with no vision in his right eye due to a mature cataract. Officials said Heran was diagnosed with glaucoma but had to have his eye removed to alleviate chronic pain.

The zoo said Heran quickly bounded back and is adjusting well to his new home. They home to pair him with Leela, another Sumatran tiger, in the future.

Heran means surprise in Indonesian.

Officials welcomed a 40.5-pound female bongo on April 16. They do not have a name for her yet and is not on an exhibit. The zoo plans to release details about naming and viewing soon.

Female Bongo (unnamed) (Photo: Louisville Zoo, Custom)

