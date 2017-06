Baridi (Photo: provided by Louisville Zoo)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Louisville Zoo is welcoming a new addition to its giraffe family.

A 1-year-old male giraffe, named Baridi, is joining the zoo from San Diego.

He was born in December and his name means "frost" in Swahili.

The zoo says once he gets acclimated he will join 20-year-old Malaika in the giraffe yard.



