Louisville Zoo reschedules Qannik's birthday celebration

The Louisville Zoo has rescheduled Qannik's birthday celebration.

The celebration will now be held on Jan. 20 at 11:15 a.m. at Glacier Run. At the celebration, guests will be invited to sing “Happy Birthday.” Qannik will also receive special birthday enrichment items.

The celebration was previously planned for Jan. 13.

Qannik was rescued from Alaska’s North Slope in 2011 after she was found separated from her mother and sibling. The zoo said she was underweight and had not likely learned the skills to survive on her own.

Her exact birth date is not known since she was born in the wild, according to the zoo. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service assigned Jan. 10 as her birthday.

