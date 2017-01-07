Louisville Zoo hosting job fair today

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It may be winter, but the Louisville Zoo is already looking ahead to summer.
Today the zoo will host a job fair in hopes of filling dozens of positions.
From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. stop by the zoo's Gheens Room to meet with zoo officials and submit an application.
They're looking to fill 160 positions in a variety of departments including admissions, guest services and rides and attractions.
In addition to the hourly rate of $9, seasonal zoo employees also receive free zoo admission and discounts to the gift shop.
