Louisville Zoo hosting job fair today

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It may be winter, but the Louisville Zoo is already looking ahead to summer.



Today the zoo will host a job fair in hopes of filling dozens of positions.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. stop by the zoo's Gheens Room to meet with zoo officials and submit an application.



They're looking to fill 160 positions in a variety of departments including admissions, guest services and rides and attractions.



In addition to the hourly rate of $9, seasonal zoo employees also receive free zoo admission and discounts to the gift shop.

