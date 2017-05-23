Louisville Zoo holds naming contest for new maned wolf pups

The pups were born February 14 to wolves Sadie and Rocko, both 5-years-old. (Photo: Louisville Zoo)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Louisville Zoo maned wolf zoo keepers have chosen five sets of possible names for the Zoo’s newest additions, two female maned wolf pups. The zoo needs you to help select the names.

The pups were born February 14 to wolves Sadie and Rocko, both 5-years-old. The pups are the first to be born at the Zoo in ten years. The IUCN Red List of Threatened Species lists the maned wolf as near threatened.

Listed below are the five sets of names for which the public is invited to cast votes to determine the winning set:

Named for Louisville Zoo staff members who have been heavily involved with important maned wolf conservation and education - longtime retired Education Director Marcelle Gianelloni and maned wolf keeper Angela Johnson.



Ginger and Ruby Rudy

Named for Ginger Eye, the senior maned wolf keeper at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute who shared her knowledge about maned wolves with our keeper staff. Ginger is also the orangish-brown color of the maned wolf coat.



Ruby Rudy: Ruby is from the Latin word rubeus meaning “red” (also similar to the coat color of some maned wolves). The name Rudy was chosen for the Louisville-based pet food company Rudy’s Greens that worked with keeper staff to formulate a special custom blend to address the nutritional needs of the Zoo’s maned wolves.



Winona and Tahshah

Winona is Sioux for “firstborn daughter”; the Sioux are groups of Native American tribes and First Nations peoples in North America. Tahshah is Caddo for “wolf”; the Caddo Nation is a confederacy of several Southeastern Native American tribes.



Ramona and Beatrice

Named after the two sisters in the Beverly Cleary kids’ books, “Beezus and Ramona.”



Cora and Catina

Cora is short for “Coração,” meaning “heart” in Portuguese. The pups were born on Valentine’s Day. Catina is a Portuguese name for “girls,” meaning “pure.”





Maned Wolf Pup Naming Contest

The naming contest has begun and votes must be received by midnight EST on Sunday, June 4. There is no purchase necessary to enter.

Three Ways to Enter:

• Via the Zoo’s website at louisvillezoo.org/contest by June 4, 2017.

• In person at the Zoo in the Administration building by 5 p.m. on June 4, 2017 providing a postcard or letter with required contest information (or)

• With postcard or letter postmarked with required contest information by June 4, 2017 to Maned Wolf Naming Contest, Louisville Zoo, 1100 Trevilian Way, PO Box 37250, Louisville KY 40213



The set of names receiving the largest number of votes will be used to name the wolf pups. Only one vote for per each unique email will be considered. Voters who cast their votes for the winning set of names will be entered into a random drawing for a grand prize. One grand prize winner will be selected. That winner will be announced the week of June 12.



The grand prize is a behind-the-scenes tour for up to five persons. Total retail value of prize package is $250.



A complete list of the contest rules.



