Louisville Zoo gets donation from Papa John's

The Louisville Zoo will be raising ticket prices in order to help fund more wildlife conservation groups. (Photo: WHAS 11 News)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A new interactive snow leopard exhibit is coming to the Louisville Zoo thanks to a major donation.

A $1 million gift from John Schnatter, the founder of Papa John’s Pizza, to help the Leadership Campaign reach a total of more than $11 million.

The John H. Schnatter Family Foundation Plaza at Leopard Leap will be an inviting place for families to learn about the endangered species.

The Leadership Campaign also includes an African Primate Encounter and the African Outpost Restaurant Experience.

The new exhibits are expected to be open in 2019, in time for the Zoo's 50th-anniversary celebration.

(© 2017 WHAS)