Louisville Zoo facing federal lawsuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Louisville Zoo is facing serious allegations in a federal lawsuit that was filed by the first woman to hold the position of Maintenance Supervisor.

In the suit, that employee makes claims of sexual harassment, hostile workplace, and discrimination.

The employee claims she told supervisors about unwanted sexual advances from a supervisor and violent outbursts from a subordinate but no action to protect her was taken.

The lawsuit includes documents from a 3-month investigation by Metro Human Resources that did include a list of suggests for the zoo to take to improve the workplace, but that investigation also failed to find evidence to support her claims.

