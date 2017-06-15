WHAS
Louisville Zoo evacuates, closes for the day after reported gas leak

WHAS 5:01 PM. EDT June 15, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Zoo had to evacuate 1,300 guests when a strong smell of natural gas was reported at 2:55 p.m.

The evacuation was completed by 3:15 p.m.

Parents of camp students were notified to pick up their children. Animals were also secured for the night.

Louisville Gas and Electric was called and arrived by 3:31 p.m.

At 4:07 p.m. LG&E crews reported there was no leak on the zoo grounds and was going to check the surrounding area.

The Zoo will be closed for the rest of the day. They say they will reopen as usual on Friday.

