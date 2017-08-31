Louisville YMCA locations host free admission for Community Health Week

YMCA (Photo: louisville.edu)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- Starting on Monday, September 4, the YMCA of Greater Louisville is opening its doors and offering free access to all area branches for one week, ending September 10. Southern Indiana YMCA branches are also participating.

Part of the YMCA's Community Health Week, this free access is meant to encourage people to be active and learn how to make better choices regarding nutrition, exercise, and general well-being, as well as to connect with members of their community.

Participants of the Community Health Week can explore each branch's offerings, including exercise equipment, gymnasiums, pools, and classes. Free wellness assessments and facility tours will be offered.

“The Y is helping people discover an environment where other like-minded people are in search of healthier habits, and building positive relationships that re-enforce those goals," said Stever Tarver, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Louisville. The YMCA hopes this week will encourage and nurture healthier habits, as well as build and foster a tighter community.

© 2017 WHAS-TV