Louisville Women's Rally on Sunday marks one year anniversary of Women's March

(Photo: John Minchillo/AP Photo)

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - Marking the one-year anniversary of the Women's Marches and Rallies that followed President Trump's inauguration, a number of Louisville organizations are sponsoring a Louisville Women’s Rally.

The rally is set to take place on January 21 at The Muhammad Ali Center (144 N. 6th Street). It will start at 3 p.m. and go until 4 p.m.

Women from Louisville and the surrounding area, and their male and other allies, are urged to come out and let our voices be heard.



The Louisville Women’s Rally is co-sponsored by Center for Women & Families, Fairness Campaign, IndivisibleKY, Louisville Democratic Party, Metropolitan Louisville Women’s Political Caucus, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Kentucky and Indiana, and Brian and Maggie Harlow.



For more information on the rally, click here.



