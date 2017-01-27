Louisville Water remembers Great Flood of '37 on 80th anniversary

1937 flood in Louisville

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- If walls could talk, the Louisville Water Tower would have endless stories from January of 1937 when the Great Flood devastated the city. Friday marks the 80th anniversary of the natural disaster and the staff at Louisville Water Company spent the day commemorating the significant day in Louisville history.

“Everything, eventually, was submerged in here, all the electric was submerged,” said Channa Newman, Education Supervisor at Louisville Water.

On Jan. 27, 1937, the Ohio River crested, hitting the highest flood mark on record, 57.1 feet, swallowing the city of Louisville and sending the Louisville Water Company into crisis mode. It was truly sink or swim for the staff.

“About 13 of the crew that were here were stranded here for about 11 to 12 days,” said Newman.

Newman wasn't a witness to the Great Flood but has heard her share of stories and says what she finds most remarkable is that the city never went without water, a true testament to the innovative and dedicated men working at the plant.

“They actually brought a boat up to the river side of the building, it was called the C.C. Slider, and they used the boiler on the boat to attach to one of our old steam engines here in the facility and they powered up the old steam engine to provide power to the city,” said Newman.

The flood was devastating but eventually, the river receded and Louisville Water bounced back, making improvements to the facility that still stand today.

“They built up some of the shoring to keep water from reaching some of the buildings,” said Newman.

Water tight doors were also added to the building to protect the pumps and equipment.

Although the walls can't talk, they still tell the story with water damage and markings still visible to this day. The stories told and lessons learned are a reminder of the largest natural disaster in Louisville's recent history and of the resilience of its people.

In honor of the 80th anniversary, the Louisville Water Company is offering tours of the Water Tower museum for just 80 cents.

(© 2017 WHAS)