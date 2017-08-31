Louisville Water Foundation donates $5,000 to Harvey relief efforts

Louisville Water Company (Photo: Louisville Water Company)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS) -- Louisville Water Foundation, which is the charitable arm of the Louisville Water Company, plans to donate $5,000 to the Louisville chapter of the American Red Cross for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

"Our hearts go to the Houston community," said Spencer Bruce, Foundation President and President and CEO of the Louisville Water Company. "As Southeast Texas recovers from this disaster, there are dozens of local Red Cross volunteers and staff who will help for several months. It's important we support them."

Louisville Water Company is also collecting new and gently used shoes and socks for Houston residents in partnership with the Louisville Sports Commission and Fleet Feet Louisville. Items will be collected at Louisville Water Tower Park on September 8 and 9 as part of the Louisville Pure Tap 5K race. All items will be sent to Fleet Feet stores in Houston and San Antonio for distribution.

© 2017 WHAS-TV