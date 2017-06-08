Louisville Water employees heading to national competition

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Some workers at the Louisville Water Company are ready to take the national spotlight while perfecting what they do for a living.

They'll take part in a national competition that requires skill, speed and accuracy with tapping into pipes.



Right now a team of female employees who call themselves the "Main Maniacs" are gearing up for the competition.



They'll be timed on how quickly they can drill into an iron pipe that's filled with water and install a copper service line.



Normally it takes an hour or two, but the women will try to do it in under two-and-a-half minutes.



The ladies say during the competition they will be paying attention to every detail.

“Competition is unpredictable, you can’t really have a mistake it has to be perfect,” said Jayne Clark of the Louisville Water Company.



The Main Maniacs will compete for the national title in a three day competition in Philadelphia next week.

