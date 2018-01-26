Louisville Water Co. warns customers about phone scam

Louisville Water Company (Photo: Louisville Water Company)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Louisville Water Company is warning customers about a phone scam where callers threaten to turn off a customer's water if a "past due" bill is not paid immediately over the phone.

Louisville Water Company says that this is not how they handle past-due bills and they are not associated with such callers.

Scam Alert: we're receiving reports of people representing to be with Louisville Water calling and threatening to turn off water if "past due bill" not immediately paid to them over the phone. This is not our business practice and people are not associated with Louisville Water. — Louisville Water (@louisvillewater) January 26, 2018

