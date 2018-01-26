WHAS
Louisville Water Co. warns customers about phone scam

WHAS 12:50 PM. EST January 26, 2018

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Louisville Water Company is warning customers about a phone scam where callers threaten to turn off a customer's water if a "past due" bill is not paid immediately over the phone.

Louisville Water Company says that this is not how they handle past-due bills and they are not associated with such callers.

