Louisville Urban League offering free tax help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Tax season is almost here and the Louisville Urban League is here to help you sort it all out.

Starting tomorrow, the League is offering free federal and state tax preparation. All you have to do is bring all of your necessary documents and identification.



The hours are Monday through Thursday from noon until 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



The building is located at 15th and Broadway.

For more information head to lul.org.



