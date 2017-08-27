Louisville Urban League holding open house for new programs

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The public is invited to an open house to find out about the various youth programs at the Louisville Urban League.

This Thursday the nonprofit will unveil the Youth Development and Education Department's after-school programs for this school year.



Programs are provided for the youth ages 7 to 18.

There are also programs for parents.



The open house is at the Urban League’s location at 15th and Broadway and starts at 5:30 p.m.



You can also learn about housing, health education and workforce development.

