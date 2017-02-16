Louisville tractor pull

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The National Farm Machinery Show is back in town and bringing the Championship Tractor Pull with it. This is the 49th year for the event.

People get to go through exhibits all day long and can then watch the tractor pulls each night.

“This is the fun after all the work,” Tractor Pull Committee Member Mike Whitt said.

More than 400 drivers applied, but only 180 got in. It’s a tough competition and brings in talent from all over the country. There’s even a driver from the Netherlands this year.

Erv Clark is from New York, and has a two-wheel drive super-modified truck. He essentially built it from the ground up and started competing on the national level two years ago.

He grew up on a farm, but he’s the only one from his family to dive into the world of tractor and truck pulling.

This is Clark’s 18th season, but it’s his first time making it to Louisville.

“It’s unbelievable. Just walking in here yesterday and looking and knowing all of these guys and the level of competition that this event brings, everything like that, it’s just a phenomenal feeling. Nervous some, excited some, but it is, it really is the Super Bowl,” Clark said. “It’s a 15-second ride down the track, but if you feel those 15 seconds and the adrenaline rush you get out of it, the ride is like no other. It’s just the awesome power that you have at your hand. We love it. We absolutely love it.”

Clark said there’s really no way to train and practice drivers can do ahead of the actual event. He also studies a lot of film of past races to prepare.

“Really the only way to practice is you need a sled, you need a track. So the only way to do it is come to an event, hook to a sled, and it’s a one-shot deal,” Clark said.

Don Slama is from Wisconsin and started competing in this competition in 2005. He’s the reigning national champion with the Professional Pulling League and hopes to have the same success this weekend in Louisville.

“Everybody that’s here has got the same idea to do that. You want to win Louisville. That’s one of the things that you check off on your bucket list,” Slama said. “You’ve got to remember this only takes 13 seconds, so things happen pretty fast.”

Slama said this is a great sport for families and really offers something for everybody.

“You will see a lot of three-generation people that are pulling. You know, grandad did it. My dad did it, and now the kids are doing it. There’s a bunch of tricycle motors, little kids, that are waiting in the back wing just to kick their dad out of the seat, and they can drive it someday,” Slama said. “For people that don’t experience this day in and day out like we do, come on down and watch this. It’s a fun deal.”

Tickets start at $20. Show times vary:

Thursday, Feb. 16 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18 1 p.m & 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and available at the Kentucky Exposition Center Ticket Office, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

The Championship Tractor Pull is held in conjunction with the National Farm Machinery Show. More information about the event, its drivers and divisions is available at www.champpull.org.

