Louisville to hold world's first largest potluck

The world's largest potluck will be held on Oct. 1.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- It’s being dubbed the “World’s Largest Potluck,” and it’s happening in Kentuckiana next weekend.

On Friday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and other community leaders revealed the plans for The Big Table event in Iroquois Park.

One of the main roads in the park, by next Sunday, will be transformed into a massive family-style dinner. There will be hundreds of tables of eight filling the space, and organizers are planning to host 2,000 people from all across the city.

This is the first year for the event sponsored by We Are Louisville, and the group is confident it will be the start of a much-anticipated annual tradition.

Here’s how it works:

Organizers are asking you to bring a food dish that means something special to you and your culture.

You’ll share it with seven other people at your table, and you’re also asked to bring a recipe card.

A potluck may seem like a simple enough concept, but organizers hope this is the start of many deep conversations about culture and life.

“Whether you’re black or you’re white or you’re brown or you’re whatever color you are, indeed, we are more alike than we’re unalike. No matter the color of your skin, no matter what language you speak, no matter how you speak English, that we are indeed one big family,” Joshua Osezua, who is assisting in organizing the event, said.

“We’re a great growing global city. So, what’s important is that we come together to appreciate each other even more and understand how we’re all interdependent on each other. So, what better place to do that then around a table eating together,” Fischer said.

You are encouraged to register ahead of time, but it’s not required.

The Big Table potluck goes from 5 to 7 p.m. next Sunday, Oct. 1 here at Iroquois Park.

Mayor Fischer will, unfortunately, be out of town next weekend, but he says his lovely wife is filling in for him. He said she’ll celebrate her Greek heritage by bringing some baklava or Greek salad.

