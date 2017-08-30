Jasmine, Louisville teen, receives golden ticket at American Idol auditions (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Hundreds packed Louisville's Waterfront Park to live out their dream of becoming the next American Idol. The show is making its return to television in 2018 airing on WHAS 11.

"I actually found out about it through a friend and my friend was like, ‘hey you should totally try out to be on American Idol’ and I was like,’ well, I don't know,’ but then mom was like, ‘okay we're pulling you out of school for American Idol there is no ifs ands or butts about it,’" explains Jasmine Frederick of Louisville.

I know she's glad her mom made that call. Jasmine received a golden ticket to the winner's circle.

Melissa Elfar, an American Idol Producer tells us, "We are here looking for the American Idol the show has a long-standing history of producing some amazing talent like Carrie Underwood, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson so we're ready for that next person to carry on the legacy of the show."

Tysh Frederick, Jasmine's mom exclaims, "I'm like man, this is great, I want here to do it, I'm happy for her, this is her passion, this is what she does."

As so many know with American Idol, it starts with a dream, an audition, and support.

Tysh adds regarding her daughter, "She's already a great student, if she had bad grades she couldn't come, but she has good grades. I told her it's a once in a lifetime opportunity. You're in a group of all these people. I've seen them pull out maybe 20. That's it."

Tysh says her daughter Jasmine had to do a video audition to send to the L.A. American Idol Producers, if they like what they see, she'll be getting a call to take the next step. We wish her all the luck!

