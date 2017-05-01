Louisville Sluggers go pink for Mother's Day

Several MLB stars are going pink this weekend in honor of Mother's Day and breast cancer research. (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Several MLB stars are going pink this weekend in honor of Mother's Day and breast cancer research.

Workers at Louisville Slugger spent Monday morning turning, dipping, and branding 250 pink bats for players like Jason Heyward, Joey Votto, and Adam Duvall.

The players will be using them this Saturday and Sunday for the "Going to Bat against Breast Cancer" initiative.

This is the 12th season Louisville Slugger has made the bright pink bats.

"I remember the first year we did it, there were some players that were a little bit reluctant, but when a guy like Derek Jeter says, 'yeah, I'll swing the pink bat' and a guy like Jim Tomey who said, 'yeah, I'll swing the pink bat.' These are guys who are future hall of famers, so when they decided that they would use it, that made it a lot easier for other players to say, 'OK, I'll swing the pink bat," Rick Redman, VP of Corporate Communications for Hillerich & Bradsby Co., said.

After the bats are used in the game, the players will sign them and they'll be auctioned off on MLB.com.

Louisville Slugger will also be selling customized pink bats to the public. The money from those bats will go toward breast cancer research.



