Louisville Slugger to unviel mural featuring Ali, Hank Aaron

LOUISVILLE, Ky.(WHAS 11)--Slugger Museum is expected to unveil a mural that honors two important athletes Muhammad Ali and Hank Aaron.

Both are seen in the mural which explores the historic role both played in the fight for civil rights.

The installation is part of the I Am Ali Festival which is a community-wide celebration of the life and legacy of Ali.

Louisville artist Victor Sweatt will apply the finishing touches to the mural and will sign it as it's unveiled at 10 a.m. June 27.

