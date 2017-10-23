Louisville Slugger putting finishing touches on World Series bats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Visitors at the Louisville Slugger Factory had an exciting and unique experience Monday as they were able to see this year’s World Series bats being made.

The factory was hard at work to finish the bats and ship them overnight to the Dodger’s and Astros’ clubhouses at Dodger Stadium in time for Game 1 of the World Series.

Louisville Slugger has made bats for players in every World Series since the first Fall Classic in 1903.

Officials say it’s just as exciting for the bat makers as it is for the players.

“We put a lot of care, a lot of love, a lot of TLC goes into making these bats. The people who work here in the Louisville Slugger Bat Factory take tremendous pride in the quality of their work. They love to watch those games on TV. They love to check the internet and see those pictures of everything that’s going on and to see the product that they made,” Rick Redman said.

Louisville Slugger is currently taking orders for the commemorative World Series Slugger.

