VAZ044-058-059-190015- Halifax-Pittsylvania-Charlotte- 713 PM EDT FRI AUG 18 2017 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL CHARLOTTE...EAST CENTRAL PITTSYLVANIA AND NORTHERN HALIFAX COUNTIES THROUGH 815 PM EDT... At 711 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Chalk Level, moving east at 25 mph. Locations impacted include... Charlotte Court House... Clover... Mt Airy... Nathalie... and Drakes Branch. Torrential rainfall and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning can be expected with these thunderstorms. Localized flooding will be possible. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3683 7927 3695 7930 3703 7893 3702 7891 3704 7890 3710 7862 3683 7856 TIME...MOT...LOC 2311Z 259DEG 24KT 3689 7920 $$