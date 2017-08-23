VAZ044-058-059-190015- Halifax-Pittsylvania-Charlotte- 713 PM EDT FRI AUG 18 2017 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL CHARLOTTE...EAST CENTRAL PITTSYLVANIA AND NORTHERN HALIFAX COUNTIES THROUGH 815 PM EDT... At 711 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Chalk Level, moving east at 25 mph. Locations impacted include... Charlotte Court House... Clover... Mt Airy... Nathalie... and Drakes Branch. Torrential rainfall and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning can be expected with these thunderstorms. Localized flooding will be possible. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3683 7927 3695 7930 3703 7893 3702 7891 3704 7890 3710 7862 3683 7856 TIME...MOT...LOC 2311Z 259DEG 24KT 3689 7920 $$
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Friends question what happened in fatal boat wreck
-
Video shows JCPS bus pushing car
-
Bevin among group to go inside Ft. Knox vault
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Man charged in fatal crash talks about conversation with family
-
Are foods safe to eat after 'best by' dates?
-
Tree at crash site set to come down
-
Total solar eclipse over Silverton
-
Louisville baby born during ''GreatAmericanEclipse''
-
Viewing the eclipse from 37,000 feet above the clouds
More Stories
-
UofL studies health impact of coal fired power plantsAug 23, 2017, 5:20 p.m.
-
Prosecutors: Slain man was not killers' first targetAug 23, 2017, 4:40 p.m.
-
Board votes in favor of parking fee at Waterfront ParkAug 23, 2017, 12:22 p.m.