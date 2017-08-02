Louisville restaurant health ratings: find out how your favorite scores

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- More than 60 local restaurants scored “C” ratings during the last health inspection period, citing critical issues. Many have since fixed the problems, but the health department said the ratings are something everyone should be paying attention to.

Ticket after ticket, Pestos Chef Dominic Dorsey said they all work the same way in his kitchen.

"Very proud. I’ve been here a long time and everything is always the same," Dorsey said.

Putting sanitation and food safety at the top of his priority list, the restaurant, located in downtown Louisville, always scores an "A" rating, meaning they get 85 percent or above during their inspection.

Dorsey said, "Once a year I sit down with everyone and go over all of the rules and regulations that have changed and what we have to do as far as maintain a safe and clean kitchen."

The other ratings are "B", meaning the restaurant failed two consecutive inspections, and then "C”, which is posted when that restaurant failed in the last seven to 10 days.

Pestos, like the more than 4,000 other restaurants in Louisville, is inspected by the Metro Health Department twice a year.

"Our restaurant owners generally do a good job. We're just there to check up on things. Make sure they're meeting the minimum standards of the state code," Connie Mendel, Environmental Administrator with the Metro Health Department, said.

The inspection report used to rate the restaurants covers, everything from insects and rodents to proper hand washing. If there is a problem observed, department officials said they address it immediately.

"We don't leave with the big risk factors, we make sure things are corrected on site. When we leave they're back in compliance. They’re handling things safely," Mendel said.

In the most recent round of ratings, more than 60 restaurants had critical violations.

That list was posted on the WHAS11 Facebook page. Some of the comments from the Facebook page include: "this is helpful at keeping restaurants accountable," and "This is why I prefer home cooked meals.

But the health department said no rating is permanent and even when a restaurant scores a "C", its typically corrected and a new rating is given within seven days.

"Louisville is a big foodie city so we want our restaurants to be safe for everyone to eat at," Mendel said.

If you're wondering what your favorite restaurant has scored, you can search it here.

© 2017 WHAS-TV