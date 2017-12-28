Louisville program looks to steer teens down path of positivity (Photo: Bradfield, Robert)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Derrick Miller is on a mission.

He's looking to save Louisville's children from going down the wrong path. So, he's hoping some after school activities keep them from making bad choices.

"We are just trying to reach out, grab kids and trying to save as many as we can," he explained to WHAS11.

He started the 'Who's Next' basketball team 16 years ago. Miller has experienced heartbreak, telling us he's lost nine relatives to violence within the past decade.

"Who's the next person to get murdered out here? Who's the next victim we can save? Who's next can be a big word. God has broken down and told me it's not just about playing basketball. It's about saving lives," Miller said.

Miller thinks about the lives of the 13 teens he could have saved this year, including the five who are charged in the beating death of Lonnie Bard in July. A 14-year-old and two 16 and 17-year-olds were indicted on murder charges earlier this month.

In November, a 13-year-old and three 15-year-olds were arrested for the shooting death of Jason Spencer in the Highlands.

"Every neighborhood deserves to be peaceful, safe and healthy," explained Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

He says parents need to pay attention to who their kids are talking to and hanging out with. "Everything starts in the home. So, you've got to have at least one adult involved with you that loves you unconditionally, but also sets some boundaries for you," Mayor Fischer said.

For Miller, he's looking for the next person who can help him keep the city's youth from becoming the next news headline.

"We are just really trying to use this to just try to save a life, save a child," he said.

For more information about the 'Who's Next' basketball program, click here.

